East Texas Ag News: Backyard peach production requires care

In Angelina County we have an average of 600 chilling hours each year with a range 450 to 750 hours. There are several varieties to consider. Be sure to determine if you want a “free-stone” variety or one where the flesh clings to the seed. There are many varieties that are classified as “semi-cling”. I could try and list them all here, but I would run out of space and with new varieties always coming on the market, one would invariably be left off.