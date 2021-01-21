First Alert: A wet and soggy evening in store for East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With an approaching cold front combining with an upper level disturbance this evening, we have a 70% chance of rain showers that will continue through the overnight hours.
Friday will start off with a 40% chance of lingering showers in the morning before we dry out by the afternoon as we remain under the clouds. Highs will be in the middle 60′s as winds shift back to the northeast.
We should see a break in the wet weather as it will be mostly cloudy and cool on Saturday before another storm system quickly brings back the milder air and some likely rain chances by Sunday.
Monday will start off with some rain along a Pacific cold front before drier air filters in behind its passage. It will also turn windy, with westerly winds gusting to over 20 mph, allowing for some drier air to funnel into our part of the state.
Behind this departing system, we will see clearing skies and a return to sunshine by Tuesday before another storm system may bring us a slight rain chance by the middle of next week.
Rainfall totals over the next week look to average around one-to-two inches.
Overall, temperatures will be trending warmer than normal for the foreseeable future with no signs of any winter blasts heading our way.
