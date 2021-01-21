2 injured in Sabine County wreck Wednesday

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) –Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a wreck on Wednesday morning that left two people injured.
The wreck happened at the intersection of SH 103 and FM 1592.
The preliminary crash investigation showed that at approximately 9:30 a.m., a 2009 Ford pickup was in the left turn lane on SH 103 attempting to turn left onto FM 1592. For unknown reasons, the driver of this pickup attempted to re-enter the eastbound lane of SH 103. When it did, it struck the back left portion of a trailer being towed by a Peterbilt.
The driver of the Ford is identified as James Ebard, 71, from Jasper. James Ebarb was transported to the Sabine County Hospital for possible treatment.
A passenger with Ebarb was transported to CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin for treatment.
The driver of the Peterbilt is identified as Jimmy Swindle, 54, from San Augustine. Swindle was not injured during the crash.
