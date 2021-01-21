Lumberjacks cruise past rival Demons on Wednesday night, 86-74

The Lumberjacks jumped out to a quick 12-5 lead in the opening five minutes of play, but yielded seven straight by the Demons to tie the game up at 12-12 with 13 minutes left to go. The teams continued to battle for the next ten minutes of action, with the ‘Jacks holding the lead throughout. SFA closed out the final two minutes of play in the half with four quick points to take a 39-30 lead into the intermission. SFA extended the lead into double-digits in the opening minutes of the second half, pulling ahead by 17 (69-52) with 8:28 left to play. A driving layup from David Kachelries extended the lead to a game-high 19 (86-67) with 2:14 left to play, capping off an 8-0 run that culled a Demon comeback attempt late in the contest.