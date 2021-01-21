No pardon for Texas attorney general in last-minute list

FILE - This Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks in Washington, at a rally in support of President Donald Trump. In December, Paxton filed legal papers attempting to overturn the results of the presidential election based on unfounded claims of election fraud in four states that supported President Donald Trump in 2016 but elected Joe Biden president in 2020. The Republican attorneys general for 17 other states made legal filings supporting his effort, which was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (Source: Jacquelyn Martin)