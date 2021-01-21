State Rep. White, ETX county judges discuss more vaccines hubs

(KTRE) - State Representative James White says he and county judges are working on plans for more vaccine hubs to come to parts of Deep East Texas.
White represents District 19, which includes Jasper, Newton, Polk and Tyler counties.
“I know in Jasper and Newton counties, Judges Mark Allen and Kenneth Weeks, they’re solidifying their plans for a hub,” White said. “I believe in Jasper alone, this week, they’re on schedule to schedule about 1,600.”
“By this week, Tyler County will have a plan for a hub for the next week where they can vaccinate at least 100 per day throughout the week,, to having vaccination times on Saturday and Sunday.”
Judge Murphy in Polk County is looking at CHI St. Luke’s Health - Memorial Hospital, and CHI getting approved as a hub participant.”
White said he, state health officials, and county judges have another meeting scheduled to discuss further plans.
