Thursday’s Weather: More rain today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle this morning. Expect a day a lot like yesterday with developing showers moving in by afternoon. Temperatures today will reach near 60 degrees ahead of a cold front that moves through this evening. Expect rain to taper off some tomorrow morning, but overcast skies will last through Friday. Temperatures will stay in the 50s most of the day Friday. Mostly cloudy Saturday with just a slight chance for a sprinkle or two, then chances for rain increase again Sunday into early next week along another cold front. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s ahead of this front and cool back to the 50s with some sunshine returning by the middle of next week.