Trinity County JP, longtime fire chief, dies from COVID-19

TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - Chief Hayne Huffman was a dedicated servant to the people of Trinity County, serving 57 years on the fire department and 51 years as chief. He died Thursday at the age of 80 from COVID-19.
Chief Huffman worked 20 years on the Trinity ISD school board, and he was the current Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3 in Trinity County.
Chief Hayne Huffman said, “the fire department has been my life forever.” Chief Hayne Huffman and his brother Wayne, the assistant fire chief and mayor, worked to establish a training center for firefighters from the six stations in Trinity County.
Special arrangements have been made to have fire departments from Polk and Walker Counties cover the city for fire calls during the time of his service.
Chief Cochran from Livingston FD will be coordinating the Honor Guard and Firefighter Memorial portion of the services.
The services for Chief Huffman will be held at Trinity Church of God on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will be Saturday evening from 5-7 p.m.
