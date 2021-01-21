‘We are over the moon:’ Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority members react to VP Kamala Harris’ swearing-in

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the first time in United States history, a woman of color has been sworn in as vice president.
“It’s great to see black women given the opportunity to represent this country,” Tyler City Councilwoman Shirley McKellar said.
For her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters, like McKellar, today is more than just a historic day for the country.
“It just opens the minds of young black girls to say that if your mind can conceive and believe, you can accomplish. She is the epitome of accomplishments. We know that she’s had lots of firsts in her position, but she said I don’t want to be just the first, I want others to take part as well,” McKellar said.
Harris has described her sorority sisters, the majority of which she has never met, as her family, and credits them with helping her get where she is today.
“You know when you see another woman of Alpha Kappa Alpha, you’re seeing someone who is committed to sisterhood, committed to community, committed to service, someone who has like minds and interests and is all about making this world a better and more equitable and just world for all,” Alpha Kappa Alpha International Secretary Chelle Luper Wilson said.
As she watched the inauguration today with her kids, Chelle says she reflected on the importance of having people in office who represent a diverse population.
“For them to be able to witness what we did this morning just truly lifts my hopes and my spirits about what the future holds for them,” Luper Wilson said.
Alpha Kappa Alpha was started in 1908 at Howard University, where Harris graduated in 1986. They have more than 1,000 chapters and over 300,000 members.
