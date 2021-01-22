Border agents seize over $90,000 marijuana in Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Border Patrol agents continue disrupting marijuana smuggling attempts throughout the Rio Grande Valley.
Sunday evening, Rio Grande City agents observed several subjects carrying bundles of marijuana near La Grulla, Texas. As agents approached the area, the suspects abandoned the narcotics and attempted to abscond into Mexico. An immediate search of the area, resulted in the arrest of three subjects and the discovery of two bundles of marijuana weighing 116 pounds worth an estimated $92,000.
Yesterday evening, Harlingen Border Patrol agents responded to illegal activity near Los Indios, Texas. As agents searched the area, two Mexican nationals were apprehended and three bundles of marijuana weighing 124 pounds worth nearly $100,000 were seized.
Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.
The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.
