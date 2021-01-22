Coach Hayland Hardy fights off COVID-19, returns to softball field

Hardy has still not been cleared to go back inside the school building but is cleared to work from home for the district and coach. he has high expectations for his team this year. In his first year with the team in 2019, the Ladyjacks went to the regional final, their best finish in school history. Last season the team was 19-0-3 and 3-0 in district when the season was paused due to the pandemic and eventually canceled. His team lost four key players but still has playmakers that should have Diboll back strong.