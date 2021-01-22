First Alert: Hanging out under the stubborn clouds with a few showers this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The gray, gloomy skies have wrapped up a week in which we have gone into this Pacific Northwest vibe of not seeing much, if any, sunshine.
These cloudy skies will be with us this weekend as the sunshine will elude us for a few more days.
We will keep overcast skies in place tonight to go along with some patchy drizzle as lows drop into the lower 50′s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a peek of sunshine possible if you are lucky. Otherwise, we hang out under the clouds and will be mainly dry with highs in the lower 60′s.
Sunday will feature cloudy skies and a 40% chance of light-to-moderate rain showers passing through during the day and highs warming into the lower 70′s with a southerly breeze taking shape.
By Sunday night, our rain odds will ramp up to 80% as a Pacific cold front and storm system bring us a likely chance to be on the receiving end of showers and a few rumbles of thunder.
Monday morning will start off with this 80% chance of rain, which means it could be a slow-go for many on the morning commute back to work and school. By Monday afternoon, though, drier air will filter in behind the cold frontal passage, giving way to partial sunshine. It will also turn breezy as westerly winds kick in at 15 to 20 mph.
Behind this departing system, we will see clearing skies and a return to sunshine by Tuesday as a chilly morning gives way to a mild, but comfortable afternoon.
Another fast-moving storm system will bring in another cold front on Wednesday. Since this front will not have as much moisture to work with, we are only expecting some clouds and a meager, 30% chance of rain to occur across the Piney Woods.
Rainfall totals over the next week look to average around one inch.
Even though we have a parade of cold fronts on display over the next week, they will be Pacific in nature and show no signs of bringing down any winter blasts of frigid air.
