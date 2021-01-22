Funeral service held for second of three Sabine County firefighters

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - The second of three volunteer firefighters who died in a off-duty crash was laid to rest Thursday.
Fire departments across Deep East Texas paid their respects to 38-year-old Jason Davis of Pendleton, Texas.
Davis and two other Pendleton Harbor Volunteer Firefighters lost their lives in a tragic off-duty multi-vehicle crash in Sabine County Saturday.
Forty-eight-year-old Ralph Cheyenne Hill of Hemphill was laid to rest Wednesday.
The funeral service for 28-year-old Vanessa Thompson of Hemphill is Saturday.
Obituary information is posted on the Starr Funeral Home’s website.
The Pendleton Harbor Volunteer Fire Department has set up GoFundMe pages for their fallen firefighters’ funeral expenses.
