Lufkin police say missing woman found safe

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Police Department said at 9:05 p.m. that Shirley Windham has been found safe. They thank the public for their help.
PREVIOUS:
Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Alzheimer’s patient.
Police are currently looking for Shirley Windham, 52, who was last seen by her caretaker around 6:50 p.m. downtown near Lufkin Police Department.
Shirley lives on Hummingbird Lane in the Brookhollow subdivision. Police say they have been patrolling that area but they have not come across her yet.
She is 4′10, 200 pounds, with short gold hair. She was last seen wearing long pants, a gray sweatshirt and a red shower cap.
If you see Shirley, please call police immediately at 936-633-0356.
