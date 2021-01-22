Hudson Water Supply reports chlorine mechanical malfunction earlier this week

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - Hudson Water Supply customers may have recently noticed a slight change in the smell or taste of your water.
The water supply tells us there was a mechanical malfunction with the chlorine injector this past Sunday.
That means additional amounts of chlorine was added to the water supply.
According management, the residual maintains between 0.5 and 1.7. The chlorine level reached as high as 1.7 parts per million.
That is well below the state standard level of four parts per million when it comes to chlorine treatment.
The water supply says crews cleaned out the water system and the issue was resolved Monday.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.