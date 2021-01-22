Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Cloudy and cool for the rest of your Friday afternoon. A light shower or two is possible, but not much more than a sprinkle is likely. Temperatures will stay in the 50s all day with light northeast winds by afternoon. Still cloudy tomorrow, but with only very slight chances for some morning drizzle. Temperatures will start in the 40s Saturday morning and reach the 50s Saturday afternoon. Warmer temperatures are expected Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. This is ahead of a stronger cold front headed our way. Showers and thunderstorms become likely along the front by Sunday afternoon and evening with rain ending across the area early in the day Monday. Some clearing is possible Monday afternoon and sunshine finally returns to the forecast midweek.