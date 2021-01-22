State dedicating 1 million COVID-19 rapid tests for small businesses

Through this program, TDEM will provide local Chamber of Commerce organizations with COVID-19 testing supplies that will then be allocated by the Chambers of Commerce to local small businesses that choose to participate in the program. Small businesses can then administer these tests to employees who choose to participate. The program has been developed using the framework of the COVID-19 Rapid Testing Pilot Program for Texas school systems, implemented by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and TDEM in October, that provides access to rapid testing for Texas teachers, students, and staff in participating school systems.