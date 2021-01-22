State reports over 6,700 COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools for week

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported over 6,700 cases of COVID-19 on public school campuses in last week’s report.
The report states 4,851 students tested positive while 1,912 staff tested positive for the week ending Jan. 17, for a total of 6,763.
The number is down for students and staff from the previous week. For the week ending Jan. 10, 9,591 students tested positive and 5,074 staff tested positive.
For the school year there have been 81,118 student cases and 47,855 staff cases. The report does not list active or recovered cases.
The following school districts reported the following numbers for the week:
Longview ISD: 0 student cases, three staff cases
Lufkin ISD: 21 student cases, seven staff cases
Nacogdoches ISD: 0 student cases, five staff cases
Tyler ISD: 20 student cases, 16 staff cases
