Lufkin’s Jones Park new walking trail complete, open to the public

“It feels great to offer a different option for people to be active. Not everybody is sports driven or dance driven. Now we have something, that if you want to take a stroll in the park, you now can do that. Although people could do that before, they now have a lake side view which is so unique to Lufkin. We do not have a lot of lakeside options, but Jones Park does offer that to Lufkin,” said Rudy Flores, Lufkin’s Parks and Recreation director.