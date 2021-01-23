Rep. Travis Clardy expects legislators will be busy, but not with new bills

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - “All things considered, we’re off and running and the 87th has begun,” said Rep. Travis Clardy from his Nacogdoches office.
He has one more weekend home before heading back to Austin. Legislators began the session January 12. Then they were put on a Capitol security break lasting more than a week.
Other precautions revolve around COVID-19.
“I took a test yesterday. We have distributed them around the capitol. Staff have been trained how to administer them.”
And should a legislator test positive, they can still come to work to fulfill their duties.
“In a location where it is a secured ability to vote while they are still on the capitol grounds which is required by our constitution. We don’t allow proxy voting,” explained Clardy.
And this legislative session, Clardy doesn’t anticipate there will be as many new bills to require votes. He’s limiting his introduction of new bills.
“With just the limitations and the movement and the people coming off to testify, the health security issues around the building, I doubt we see half as many bills filed. I doubt we’ll pass half as many bills as we traditionally pass. And I think that’s ok.
A trillion dollar biennium budget, COVID-19, and redistricting will still keep legislators busy.
All issues Clardy began updating listeners on today.
Weekly Friday afternoon chats on Facebook Live is one routine Clardy plans to keep.
