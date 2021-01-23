Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live... We’ll start off today in the upper 40s and low 50s, warming into the upper 50s this afternoon. Some could see the 60s today, that will mainly be for those in Deep East Texas. Low rain chances for tonight, but scattered showers will be moving through overnight and in the morning. Highs on Sunday will reach the upper 60s with a warm front moving through. By Sunday evening, a cold front will be approaching and we’ll see heavier showers and thundershowers possible. Some could see hail and winds 60-70mph on Sunday night into Monday morning, right now it appears this will mainly concern our NW counties. The Monday morning commute will likely be wet, and its possible storms could still be rolling through when you hit the road. By Monday midday, skies should start to clear and we can start to dry out a bit. Some models are suggesting temperatures in the 70s across East Texas on Monday which is something we’ll continue to watch, but as of now, I’m going with highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll stay sunny with highs in the 60s until Thursday when we cool back down into the 50s, with rain chances returning on Friday.