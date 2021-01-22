SFA hosting COVID-19 shot clinic through Nacogdoches Medical Center

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An SFA COVID-19 shot clinic will take place Wednesday and Thursday.
1,200 vaccines have been allotted to Nacogdoches Medical Center to provide SFA. Faculty, staff and students who meet 1a and 1b criteria are currently registering. A certain amount of vaccine will be available to community members who are currently on hospital and physician referral lists.
“We did observe and see how the county, Nacogdoches County, is facilitating the inoculation process,” said Mark Young, the emergency management director for SFA. Rep. Travis Clardy assisted with the delivery.
“Nacogdoches Medical Center staff is working with at the university in hope to provide that vaccine for faculty staff, but also community members. We’re trying to open this up where people who want the vaccine, can get the vaccine,” said Clardy.
The shot clinic will be held at the SFA recreation facility and SFA nursing students will administer the inoculations.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.