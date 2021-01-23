Texans interview Josh McCown for head coaching job

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Houston Texans are still looking for a new head coach and on Friday interviewed East Texan Josh McCown.
McCown joined the Texans as an emergency third-string quarterback in November. The deal was for two-years and allowed McCown to stay home in East Texas until he was needed. McCown joined Houston from the Eagles practice squad. In 2019, McCown announced his retirement after 17 seasons in the NFL but then came back in 2020.
Former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell was also interviewed on Friday. To date, the Texans have interviewed Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Ravens assistant head coach David Culley for the position formally held by Bill O’Brien.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.