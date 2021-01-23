Victim of Lufkin shooting identified, in stable condition

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have identified Shelton Glenn as the victim of a Friday evening shooting in Lufkin.
Glenn, 45, of Lufkin was shot last night while sitting on his porch in the 400 block of Locke Alley. He was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to an out-of-town hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.
At around 7 p.m. police say another man, later identified as Edward Garner, 58, of Lufkin, stopped his vehicle near the intersection of Adams Street before exiting the vehicle, at which point he walked closer to the victim’s home and allegedly fired several rounds. One of the bullets struck Glenn in the abdomen. There were several people inside the home at the time of the shooting. No one else was injured.
Based on witnesses’ description of Garner’s vehicle, police officers then conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and took Garner into custody at 7:04 p.m. This was five minutes after the original shots fired call came into dispatch.
After Garner was taken into custody, officers searched his vehicle and found a gun that had recently been reported stolen.
Garner, 58, of Lufkin, remains in the Angelina County Jail on a $52,500 bond charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of a firearm and the incident appears to be a domestic situation stemming from an something that occurred a couple of weeks ago. All of the involved parties knew each other.
The incident remains under investigation.
