Virtual Kid Fish: Changes underway for Nacogdoches annual fishing competition

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches is hosting its annual Kid Fish competition with virtual capabilities, a lake full of trout, and social distancing.
Texas Parks and Wildlife distributed 770 trout into the lake at Lakeside Park.
Assistant Director of Community Services Hanna Andersen said the fishing competition was created by state wildlife entities to promote outdoor education.
Last year, it was a one-day competition. This year because of COVID-19, families can fish at their leisure throughout the week.
Andersen says there will be several categories, and winners will receive prizes.
The competition will be done virtually in a few simple steps.
“There are two signs posted. Each one has a QR code. All you have to do is hold your phone camera up to the QR code and it will pop up with a Google form,” Andersen said. “Next, you can enter your child’s information. Take a photo of the fish by the scale and use the ruler to measure it. Then enter your information to be entered into the virtual competition.”
The Virtual Kid Fish competition kicks off this Saturday and it continues through January 31 at Lakeside Park in Nacogdoches.
Head Start in Nacogdoches donated pickled corn to use as bait. Families are allowed to use their own bait, but there will be pickled corn bait available for free at the recreational center.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.