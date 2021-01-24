Red Raiders at TCU rescheduled for Feb. 15 in Fort Worth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech men’s basketball matchup at TCU in Fort Worth has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 15, the Big 12 announced on Friday morning.
The game was originally scheduled for this week but was postponed due to COVID interruption guidelines.
A game time has not been determined.
Along with the TCU game, the Red Raiders home game against Iowa State that was schedule for Saturday was also postponed but has not been rescheduled at this time.
The No. 12-ranked Red Raiders (11-4, 4-3 Big 12) are scheduled to play at No. 14 West Virginia on Monday, Jan. 25 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Tech has started Big 12 play with three straight wins, including knocking off then No. 4-ranked Texas with a 79-77 victory in Austin on Jan. 13. The Red Raiders have not played since falling 68-60 to No. 2 Baylor last Saturday in Lubbock.
WVU is scheduled to play at Kansas State before hosting Tech.
The Big 12 also announced two more rescheduled games on Friday morning with those games being listed below.
Monday, February 15Texas Tech at TCU (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), Time TBA (originally scheduled for Jan. 20)
Thursday, February 18Texas at Iowa State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 6:00 p.m. CT (originally scheduled for Jan. 20)
Thursday, February 25Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (ESPN2/U), 8:00 p.m. CT (originally scheduled for Jan. 16)
