Abbott announces $16.3 Million in grants for Texas military communities

“Now more than ever as our economy rebounds, support for our military communities in Texas and the jobs they create is vital,” said Governor Abbott. “Not only are the 15 major military installations and Army Futures Command in Texas critical to our nation’s defense, they also add over $123 billion to the state’s economy and support, directly and indirectly, more than 633,000 jobs in communities across this great state. That is why I will continue to work with the Texas Legislature and TMPC to ensure that our military installations continue to add unmatched value.”