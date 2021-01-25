COVID-19 Therapeutic Infusion Center In Austin expanding

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has expanded the COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in Austin. Since opening on January 6 with 9 infusion chairs, the Austin Regional Infusion Center (RIC) has treated 279 patients. With added support provided by TDEM, including 24 additional infusion chairs, staff, and medical equipment, the infusion center will be able to increase capacity to treat a greater number of COVID-19 patients each day. In collaboration with Ascension Seton, Baylor Scott & White, and St. David’s Healthcare, this regional infusion center will be provided a regular supply of monoclonal antibody therapy to treat patients, who meet certain criteria, with a referral from a hospital or doctor.