Crockett PD investigating third burglary at barbecue restaurant

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Crockett Police are investigating possible similarities after a third break-in at Smitty’s BBQ in four months.
Saturday morning, an officer patrolling South Fourth Street noticed the restaurant’s front door had been shattered.
After the business owner was notified, they reviewed security camera video, which showed someone breaking the glass door and entering the business. The suspect, who appeared to be a male wearing dark clothing, gloves, and a mask, then went to the cash register.
According to Crockett PD, the suspect took about $15 in change, then left. About an hour later, at 5:30 a.m., the suspect returned.
“What appeared to be the same suspect re-entered the business and went back to the register as if he was looking for something,” a news release stated.
Police say they have reason to believe the same person is responsible for another burglary at the restaurant on December 13, 2020.
“During the two burglaries the suspect wore the same type clothing and operated in the same manner both times.”
However, it’s unclear whether these latest break-ins are also connected with the first burglary on September 24, 2020. Two suspects took both cash registers containing several hundred dollars, according to Crockett Police.
“Evidence from that burglary has been sent to the DPS lab for identification purposes. We are still awaiting those results.”
One person has been charged in relation to the September incident.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Crockett Police Department at (936) 544-2021 or Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.
