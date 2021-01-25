Family members say Trinity county fire chief Hayne Huffman left an impact on the community

TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - Trinity county residents and surrounding fire departments came out to pay their respects for chief Hayne Huffman. 80-year-old Huffman recently passed away from COVID-19.
East Texas News Weekend T’Ebonie Tanner talked to people closest to Huffman about how he is leaving an impact in the trinity county community.
“There has been a lot of days in my life that have been difficult. So far this has been one of the more difficult days that I have encountered,” said Scott Womack, the captain with Trinity county fire department.
People that knew Hayne Huffman say he was more than a fire chief. He was family.
“It is going to be really, really hard to replace. He is going to be hard to replace in trinity. He is given his entire life since we have been here to this community, in Trinity county. So, it will be a void there that is going to be hard to be filled,” said Wayne Huffman, Hayne’s twin brother.
Family members say they hope to honor Huffman, after 57 years of service in trinity county.
“His life was this community and there is nothing more that wanted than to serve this community,” said Womack.
“Well, he was head-strong, and he was a worker. He really was. It is going to take some pretty good shoes to fill them,” Huffman said.
Many people would describe Huffman as a motivator.
‘We had a real good working relationship, you know. Like anything else, you are going to argue sometimes,” Huffman added. “It was all said and done like he told me in an interview before, I was his best friend and really, he was mine.”
Members of the fire department say Hayne is leaving his mark.
“The two older trucks, the 39 modal and the 49 model were the trucks that he was assigned to. when he first got into department. He told us years ago, he wanted to go to the cemetery on that 1949,” Womack explained.
Womack says Huffman served 51 years as fire chief, was on Trinity ISD school board for 20 years, the appraisal district for 28 years, the sheriff’s department for 33 years, Justice of peace for the last six years and constable for two years.
