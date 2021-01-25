Mahomes, Brady set to clash in what could be epic championship showdown

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Patrick Mahomes was just six years old when Tom Brady hoisted up his first Vince Lombardi Trophy.
In 13 days, we very well could see the passing of the torch from Brady to Mahomes when the Chiefs take on the Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55.
Tampa will become the first team in the Super Bowl era to play in the big game while their stadium hosts the event. They were able to clinch their spot by beating the Green Bay Packer 31-26 in the NFC Championship game.
“We’ve had a few tough games in a row and the next one is going to be really tough, too,” Brady said following their win. “We know what we are playing for, and we have two weeks to prepare.”
The Chiefs will play in their second-straight NFL championship game after they eliminated the Buffalo Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship.
“I have a chance to repeat and do it against the best,” Mahomes said after the win against the Bills. “It is something special, and I am excited for the opportunity.”
Brady will be in his 10th title game and looking for his seventh win. Mahomes will look to remain perfect in Super Bowls and lead a team to back-to-back title wins for the first time since Brady did it with the Patriots in 2004 and 2005.
“Picking against Tom Brady at home, I am not sure anyone can do that but Patrick Mahomes with a chance to win back to back, the only guy to do that since Tom Brady,” Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist Peyton Manning said during Good Morning America. “I have so much respect for both of those guys I cannot pick against either one of them.”
In Whitehouse, it is another year of Mahomes Mania with the town looking to go red over the next two weeks.
“I am going to say the Chiefs are going to win and do it by two touchdowns,” said Adam Cook, the Whitehouse AD and former high school coach for Mahomes. “This is the changing of the guard here. This is an epic game. I will tell my boys they need to watch this game. One day you will be talking about the time Patrick took on Tom Brady for the Super Bowl.”
Whitehouse ISD is asking everyone in East Texas to wear red and yellow on Friday, February 5 as a way to show support for Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Super Bowl 55 will take place on February 7 in Tampa, Florida.
