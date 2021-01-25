Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live... After a rainy start to our Monday we’re starting to dry out this midday with the sun coming out as these showers move out of East Texas. Overall, it appears most of the severe activity occurred closer to the I-35 corridor this morning. Temperatures this afternoon will peak in the 70s (YES!) and we will see the sun again (DOUBLE YES!). Overnight we may see a few clouds roll through with temperatures dropping into the 40s. Tuesday highs will be in the 60s with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances return late Tuesday/early Wednesday. I’m not expecting this to impact your morning commute on Wednesday at this time. Mainly just some scattered showers overnight. These will be sparked by a cold front moving through that will cool us down into the 50s for highs on Wednesday. By Friday we warm back up to the 60s and our weekend is looking like it’ll turn out nice. Temperatures near 70 on Saturday, with a low chance for rain. Let’s keep our fingers crossed the rain goes again and it turns out to be a sunny and warm Saturday.