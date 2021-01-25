TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s warm and muggy early this morning with a few showers around the area. Thunderstorms are developing along a cold front that will begin to move into East Texas right around the morning commute. Expect heavy rainfall and some gusty winds with these thunderstorms, but they should weaken through the morning and be gone by midday. Skies clear quickly behind this cold front and finally the sunshine returns this afternoon. Expect breezy conditions through the day with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, but winds diminish this evening and temperatures drop into the 40s overnight. More sunshine tomorrow with mild afternoon highs in the mid 60s. A weak cold front early Wednesday brings a slight chance for a shower or two and temperatures cool back into the 50s for the end of the week.