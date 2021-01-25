Nacogdoches COVID-19 Call Center recognized as ‘Do-Gooder’

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Collaborators of the Nacogdoches County COVID-19 Call Center gathered Monday at the Stephen F. Austin State University School of Nursing for an award presentation by the Texas Forest Country Partnership.
The reunion marks ten months to the day when the first COVID-19 question was answered. In two months, volunteers logged more than 2,700 calls.
“We were trying to put together a response for testing for COVID-19,” explained Ian Gibson, the director of strategy at Nacogdoches Medical Center.
Gibson worked with other hospital leaders in the very early days of the pandemic.
Out of necessity, the call center was up and running in five days.
“We had no ability to test in this county. Testing was all handled by the state. It all came out of Tyler. You had to go to a hospital to get it. You had to go to an ER. And we didn’t want people going to an ER at that time,” Gibson said.
Today the call center has evolved into a COVID-19 information hotline - (936) 468-4787.
What hasn’t changed is that egos are left at the door.
“Competition is good, but collaboration is better. And I think that’s exactly what we did,” commented Gary Stokes, the CEO for Nacogdoches Memorial Health.
Jeff Patterson, the CEO for Nacogdoches Medical Center, agreed.
“This all started with no Department of Health and no support to get initial testing completed,” Patterson said.
Initially, the SFA School of Nursing conducted testing. Disaster simulation remains unnecessary. Experience comes from the real thing, according to Dr. Tammy Harris, the school’s director.
“We are doing some shot clinics in the future and our fourth-year nursing students will be assisting with those,” Harris said.
Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell said SFA’s help was invaluable.
“They’ve been instrumental from the very beginning in our response to this, but our response is far from over, I’m afraid,” Sowell said.
So, the collaboration continues. Hospitals and clinics, SFA students, faculty and staff, physicians, and government workers face a virus together.
“There are literally hundreds of people, individuals, that contributed to this,” Gibson said.
Nancy Windham, the president and CEO of Texas Forest Country, is certain the organization selected a worthy recipient for an award dubbed, ‘The Do-Gooder of the Year.’
“The Nacogdoches and Nacogdoches County COVID-19 Call Center went over and beyond what anybody could ever expect them to turn on a dime and put it together to help the community’s citizens,” Windham said. “It was a huge asset.”
