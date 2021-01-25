Red Raider in Super Bowl for 12th straight season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks during a news conference on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Miami, the day after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Source: Brynn Anderson)
By Pete Christy | January 24, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 6:21 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Texas Tech Red Raider is in the Super Bowl for the 12th straight season.

Red Raider Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs beat Buffalo to advance to play Tampa Bay, Feb. 7 in Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, Florida.

It’s also 14 of the last 15 seasons with at least one Texas Tech Red Raider in the final NFL game of the season.

Red Raider Patrick Mahomes was the Super Bowl MVP last season as the Chiefs rallied to beat San Francisco.

Last season Mahomes was the first quarterback from a Texas College to start in a Super Bowl.

This 12 year Red Raider run to the Super Bowl is the longest streak in school history for Texas Tech.

Mahomes is one of 27 Red Raiders to play in the Super Bowl, a history that dates back to Super Bowl 1.

Here is the current list of the former Texas Tech football players to play in the Super Bowl in the past 12 seasons:

2010 - Keyunta Dawson - Colts

2011 - Graham Harrell - Packers

2012 - Wes Welker - Patriots

2013 -Michael Crabtree - 49ers

2013 - Darcel McBath - 49ers

2014 - Wes Welker - Broncos

2014 - Louis Vasquez - Broncos

2014 - Manny Ramirez - Broncos

2015 - Danny Amendola - Patriots

2016 - Louis Vasquez - Broncos

2017 - Danny Amendola - Patriots

2017 - LaAdrian Waddle - Patriots

2018 - Danny Amendola - Patriots

2018 - LaAdrian Waddle - Patriots

2019 - LaAdrian Waddle - Patriots

2020 - Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City

2021 - Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City

It’s alway great to see a Texas Tech Red Raider in the Super Bowl!

