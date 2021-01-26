East Texas Food Bank hosts drive-thru produce distribution in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Food Bank hosted another drive-through food distribution in Lufkin Tuesday.
It happened at the George H. Henderson Exposition Center, where organizers say 1,347 families received pre-packaged boxes of fresh produce.
Tim Butler with the East Texas Food Bank says they are seeing an increase in people in need.
“This is our biggest distribution site across Northeast Texas,” Butler said. “I think we could serve all day long if we wanted to. The need is great. One-in-five East Texans are at risk for hunger. One out of every three kids that we see every day are at risk of hunger. So, we’re just out here with some community volunteers trying to help.”
Butler says there is a big need for volunteers for distributions like Tuesday. To help you can call the East Texas Food Bank at 800-815-3663 or visit their website.
The next distribution in Lufkin is scheduled for February 23 at the George H. Henderson Expo Center from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. or while supplies last. Organizers ask they you enter off the westbound U.S. Highway 69.
