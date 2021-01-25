First Alert: Brighter and drier days lie ahead for East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our Pacific Northwest vibe will be in our rear-view mirror as we will get out from under the clouds this week and back into some sunshine and drier weather, overall.
With clear skies and drier air moving in overnight, it will be noticeably cooler as we drop into the upper 40′s.
Tuesday will be filled with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures as daytime highs top out in the lower 70′s. We will be running about ten degrees warmer than normal, but with the sun and a spring-like feel in the air, it will feel fantastic to be outside.
Our next Pacific storm system will drag in another frontal passage early on Wednesday. With a lack of moisture for the front to work with, it will come through mainly dry and will keep the northerly winds and cool breezes in place throughout the week.
Chilly nights will give way to seasonally cool afternoons on Thursday and Friday with lots of blue sky in the offing.
Another weather and cold front coming in late Saturday will bring back thicker clouds and a 40% chance of rain over the weekend.
Behind that front, we will again see seasonally cool temperatures and a return to sunshine for Sunday and Monday of next week.
