Former Carthage RB Keaontay Ingram announces transfer to USC

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Keaontay Ingram is taking his talents to SoCal.
The Texas junior announced on twitter Tuesday that he would be transferring to the University of Southern California.
Ingram lead the Longhorns in rushing for the 2019 season but sat out half of this year due to an ankle injury.
The former 4-star recruit played in six games this year with the Longhorns but only started in three of the games. He finished the year with 53 carries for 250 yards and a touchdown. On the receiving side, Ingram had 11 pass receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. In three years in Austin, Ingram rushed for over 1,800 yards.
In January, Ingram announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal.
