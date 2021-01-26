Houston slaying suspect shot by police after opening fire

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say the suspect in a fatal shooting was shot by an officer after opening fire on him Monday.
Police say that the suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition. Police say that earlier, two people had been sitting in a vehicle and talking when the suspect approached the vehicle and opened fire, fatally striking one of the people.
Police say that after going in a convenience store and pointing his weapon at several people, the suspect encountered the officer.
Police say the suspect opened fire on the officer, who returned fire.
The officer wasn’t injured.
