Hudson Fire crew: Flames came from electrical panel

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Fire crews with the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department were able to extinguish a house fire before it spread to other rooms.
Multiple units were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. Monday to the 600 block of Beasley Road, off Old Bonner Road in the Hudson area.
Firefighters arrived to smoke inside the single-story brick home.
“The main indoor electrical panel had shorted and caught fire,” according to the VFD.
No injuries were reported.
