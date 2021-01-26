Hudson Fire crew: Flames came from electrical panel

Multiple crews responded to a house fire Monday off Old Bonner Road in the Hudson area. (Source: Hudson VFD)
By Lane Luckie | January 26, 2021 at 5:22 AM CST - Updated January 26 at 5:22 AM

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Fire crews with the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department were able to extinguish a house fire before it spread to other rooms.

Multiple units were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. Monday to the 600 block of Beasley Road, off Old Bonner Road in the Hudson area.

Firefighters arrived to smoke inside the single-story brick home.

“The main indoor electrical panel had shorted and caught fire,” according to the VFD.

No injuries were reported.

