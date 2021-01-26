Jimmy Thompson stepping down as head coach at Crockett

CROCKETT, Texas (KLTV) - Crockett is searching for a new head football coach and athletic director after Jimmy Thompson resigned from the position.
Thompson confirmed the news Tuesday morning, He first joined the Bulldog program in 2014. That year his team went 7-6, making it to the third round of the playoffs. The following year his team would go the furthest in his time at Crockett, making it to the regional final.
Thompson finished with an overall record of 53-32 with the Bulldogs. His 2020 season ended with a 7-5 mark. The team had to forfeit their area round playoff game to Lorena.
