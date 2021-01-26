Luis Flores enters the Lufkin soccer record book

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Luis Flores is now the all-time goal scorer for the Pack soccer team In just a little over two seasons.
Flores passed the old mark of 64 career goals this past weekend at the Lufkin Showcase. The old record belonged to Nery Castillo who set it from 2002-2004.
Flores has dominated the competition in 2021. He has 15 goals in the last five games. His effort along with his teammates have the Panthers sitting at 8-0-0.
“What helps is my positioning on the field and my teammates getting me the ball,” Flores said. “They are confident with me. We have been playing together since we were young so the confidence is there.”
“I was telling coach Quick this the other day, you sit bac and enjoy the game a lot,” head coach David McPherson said. “As a coach you stay involved but when they are out there performing at the level they are performing at you can literally sit back and just watch.”
McPherson knows that teams will start to try and keep Flores out of scoring opportunities. That is where the team’s depth comes in.
“If they have three or four guys on him, Luis is not afraid to give up the chance and pass it to one of the other guys,” McPherson said. “He will do it in an instance.”
And if that do eliminate Flores from scoring there is always Plan B.
“We have a three-headed snake with Flores, Jerry Perez and Adan Hernandez,” McPherson said. “You don’t know which one of those guys will strike.”
Lufkin will travel to Willis on Tuesday and host Grand Oaks on Friday.
