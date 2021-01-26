Red Raider basketball returns to national top-10

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is back in the top-10 in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA TODAY Coaches Poll along with being at No. 14 in the NCAA NET Ranking.
The Red Raiders are at No. 10 in both polls going into tonight’s matchup against No. 11 West Virginia in Morgantown, West Virginia following a pair of postponements last week.
The Red Raiders started at No. 14 in the AP Preseason Top 25 and were at No. 12 last week for their highest ranking of the season. Tech has now been a top-10 team in three of five seasons under head coach Chris Beard after also being ranked in the top-10 in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
The program has been in the top-10 during four different seasons now with the first time being in the 1995-96 season where they reached a No. 7 ranking.
The program’s highest ranking is No. 6 (Week 16 – 2017-18).Along with the polls, Tech comes in the top-10 of multiple stat categories including being fourth nationally by forcing 6.5 turnovers per game, 10th by limiting opponents to 59.9 points per game and the team is third nationally by getting to the free-throw line 382 times and fifth with 273 free throws made.
In the Big 12, the Red Raiders lead the conference with 68 total blocks (4.5 per) and are second with 17.9 turnovers forced, only 11.5 turnovers per on offense and limiting opponents to 39.4 shooting.
Mac McClung leads the Big 12 with 245 total points and is second with 66 free throws made, while Marcus Santos-Silva is third in the conference with 2.9 offensive rebounds per game and ninth with 6.3 total rebounds per.
Gonzaga (15-0) remains the top-ranked team in the nation followed by Baylor (14-0), Villanova (10-1), Michigan (13-1) and Texas (11-2). Oklahoma emerges into the poll at No. 24 with a 9-4 overall record after a win over Kansas last Saturday in Norman. The Jayhawks fell back to No. 15 with the loss. Houston comes in at No. 6 with a 13-1 record.
