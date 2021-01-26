Tuesday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live... This morning it was a bit chilly out there with temperatures across the region in the 40s. The good news is we warm up into the 60s today, not quite warm as yesterday but I’ll take it. We get to see more of the sun again today as well. Overnight a cold front will move through bringing rain chances mainly for areas north of I-20, and even then the rain chances are pretty low. This cold front will drop our highs into the 50s for the next two days and we’ll see some more clouds. By Friday, we have mostly sunny skies again and temps return to the 60s. Our weekend forecast is looking more than likely to be a wet one. Another cold front arrives in East Texas on Saturday bringing widespread showers for us. As of now, it looks like the greatest rainfall totals would only be around a quarter of an inch so far. We will continue to watch this and improve the forecast as we get closer to the weekend. By next Monday, we should be drying out again and see temperatures in the 60s with sunny skies.