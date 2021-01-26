Tuesday’s Weather: Sunny and mild today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Fair skies this morning with temperatures starting out in the 40s. Winds will be fairly light today with lots of sunshine through the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s. Another cold front is on the way tonight into tomorrow morning. Only a slight chance for rain with this front, mainly overnight and early morning for areas north of I-20. Otherwise, expect another day tomorrow with quite a bit of sunshine. However, temperatures tomorrow will be cooler with highs only reaching the mid 50s. A quick warm up is expected through the end of the week with highs back in the 60s on Friday. Another cold front moves through late Saturday into Sunday morning. Expect a few showers and isolated thundershowers with this front, but not much of a cool down. Temperatures stay mild through early next week.