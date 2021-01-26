Tyler man caught on camera abusing disabled man gets 10-year sentence

This surveillance video was released before the trial began.
By Stephanie Frazier | January 26, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 4:10 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man has reached a plea agreement in prominent case.

Auston Reed pleaded guilty and accepted a 10-year prison sentence. Reed had been charged with one felony charge of injury to a disabled person.

This was just moments ago in Judge Jack Skeen’s court.

The charges stem from accusations of abuse of disabled persons in a Tyler facility. Surveillance video is said to show Auston Kile Reed in the victim’s room. The affidavit says it shows that Reed slapped the victim with his open hand across the face, causing the victim’s head to snap back, when he became angry while helping him get dressed in the morning. The affidavit states that there are other incidents of abuse by Reed shown on the video. A photo attached to the affidavit shows a screenshot from surveillance footage.

HIs co-defendant, Bubacarr Ceesay, has a pre-trial hearing on 2/24

The surveillance video from the victiim's room showed several incidences of abuse by Reed and Ceesay. (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)

