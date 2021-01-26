UIL announces changes to basketball and soccer state tournaments

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The state tournaments for the University Interscholastic League’s soccer and basketball state tournaments will look different this year as the organization and schools are still trying to hold competitions while promoting COVID-19 safety.
The UIL released their plans on Tuesday in an email to superintendents of their member schools.
For both soccer and basketball the state tournaments will be the championship games for each classification. The semifinals will not be played at the site title sites as in previous years. According to the email, state semi-final games will be arranged by the two schools involved in the game. It will be the same with the regional semi-finals and finals.
The entire email can be viewed here.
The UIL said it will announce the plans for softball and baseball at a later date.
