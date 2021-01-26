WATCH: Nacogdoches fire chief gives commissioners COVID-19 update

WEBXTRA: Nac COVID-19 plan
By Donna McCollum | January 26, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 1:56 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Fire Chief Keith Kiplinger, who also handles emergency response and management for the city, provided a COVID-19 update to the Nacogdoches County Commissioners Court on Tuesday.

Statistics and collaboration were stressed. Of interest particularly is a four-stage, community-wide vaccine rollout plan.

Donna Mccollum was at the presentation and shares the plan through a KTRE-WEBXTRA. Click the video above to watch the presentation.

