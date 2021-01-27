Amarillo’s Panhandle Weight Loss Center featuring on new TLC series

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Weight Loss Center of Amarillo announced that is has recently taped a pilot with TLC that will premier Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 9:00 p.m.
The first episode will focus on two patients in differing stages of their weight loss journey, 33-year-old Amy from Amarillo and 40-year-old James from High Island, Texas.
“We are excited to showcase the inspirational stories of James and Amy with the airing of Obesity Med,” says Panhandle Weight Loss Center manager, Don Thompson. “This show will give viewers across the nation an insider’s perspective of both the milestone accomplishments they celebrate and the tough challenges they face throughout their weight loss journey.”
Panhandle Weight Loss Center was chosen for the TLC pilot because of its expert physicians, stellar reputation, and extensive experience having performed more than 4,000 bariatric surgeries.
The hour-long pilot episode will highlight the Center’s team, along with their effective and compassionate treatment methods.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.