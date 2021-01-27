17 arrests made in Lubbock prostitution operation

LPD Prostitution Sting (Source: LPD)
By Harrison Roberts | January 26, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST - Updated January 27 at 1:33 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division with the assistance of LPD Patrol, Texas Tech Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted a two-day prostitution operation, Jan. 21-22, targeting human trafficking and prostitution.

The operation resulted in 17 arrests for prostitution, soliciting prostitution and other offenses.

· Justin Joel Garcia, 32 years old

o Soliciting Prostitution

· Mitchell Ryan Saldana, 27 years old

o Soliciting Prostitution

· Mikca Renee Maddox, 37 years old

o Prostitution

o LSO Warrant

· Jacob Leslie Pereida, 23 years old

o Prostitution

o LPD Warrant

· Adam Joel Rodriquez, 40 years old

o Soliciting Prostitution

· Yvonne Castillo, 40 years old

o Prostitution

o Possession of a Controlled Substance

· Jerome McCaddon, 38 years old

o Soliciting Prostitution

· Johnathan Guel, 20 years old

o Soliciting Prostitution

· Jerris Contrell Mckinzie 30 years old

o Prostitution

o LPD Warrant

· Ricky Felan, 47 years old

o Soliciting Prostitution

· Cory Brannon Johnson, 51 years old

o Soliciting Prostitution

· Robert Lee Vega, 24 years old

o Soliciting Prostitution

· Carlos Ramirez, 53 years old

o Soliciting Prostitution

· Lianhya Gu, 58 years old

o Prostitution

· John Clifton, 34 years old

o Soliciting Prostitution

· Donna Michelle Smith, 44 years old

o Prostitution

o LPD Warrant

· Zachary Standridge, 28 years old

o Soliciting Prostitution

